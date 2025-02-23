Germany Elections: Voters in Germany are casting their ballots in a highly anticipated national election on Sunday (February 23). The election follows the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition last year, forcing an early vote. Four key candidates are in the running: Scholz, opposition leader Friedrich Merz, Vice Chancellor and Greens candidate Robert Habeck, and far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel.

Coalition Government likely Germany’s electoral system rarely delivers an absolute majority to a single party, and opinion polls suggest a coalition government will once again be required. Conservative leader Friedrich Merz, the front-runner, has stated he aims to form a government by mid-April if he secures victory. Until a new government is formed, Scholz’s outgoing administration will continue in a caretaker capacity.

Newly naturalised Germans eligible to vote Over 500,000 newly naturalized German citizens, many originally from Syria, are eligible to vote in this election. The significance is particularly strong for these voters, as many fled war and political instability in their home country. Since the last national election in 2021, the number of naturalised citizens has increased sharply, with many now participating in Germany’s democratic process.

Merz and AfD’s role in the election Merz, the leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), is facing criticism for what some perceive as a softening stance towards the far-right AfD. He insists he has not broken Germany’s long-standing “firewall” against far-right collaboration. Meanwhile, AfD, known for its anti-immigration stance, is poised to make historic gains, leveraging discontent over migration policies, energy transitions, and pandemic restrictions.

Public protests and opposition Thousands have taken to the streets across Germany in recent weeks, protesting against AfD and Friedrich Merz’s proposals on migration, which received AfD’s backing in parliament. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel has also voiced concerns over potential collaboration with the far right.

Polling and election process At least 59.2 million German citizens are eligible to vote, including 2.3 million first-time voters. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. local time. Exit polls will be released immediately after voting ends, with official results expected early Monday.

Also Read | Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus asks Elon Musk to launch Starlink in 90 days

Key candidates cast their votes Friedrich Merz and Chancellor Olaf Scholz both cast their votes early on Sunday, along with Greens candidate Robert Habeck and AfD leader Alice Weidel. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also voted in Berlin, reinforcing the election’s importance for Germany’s political future.

Germany’s role in Europe and NATO As the European Union’s most populous nation and a key NATO member, Germany’s election results will have a significant impact on Europe’s approach to global challenges, including security, trade, and international diplomacy. The next German government will need to navigate relations with both the Trump administration and ongoing conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

Also Read | Melania Trump returns to White House after weeks of absence