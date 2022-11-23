FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany vs Japan prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany vs Japan prediction, time, live-streaming details3 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Germany vs Japan prediction: A four-time World Cup champion will play against an Asian giant in their first match of FIFA World Cup 2022.
Germany, a four-time World Cup champion, will play Japan on November 23 to begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar. As they are ready to kick off their 2022 campaign against Japan, Germany will have no intention of looking back on their performance in Russia 2018.
Only one of Japan's last eight World Cup games has ended in a victory, but that triumph over Colombia in their tournament opener in Russia was sufficient to advance them to the round of 16 the last time around.
This will be Hansi Flick's first major competition as the manager of Germany, and he will want to make sure his squad leaves a lasting impression. Die Mannschaft hasn't exactly dazzled with its efforts in 2022, as Flick's squad has only managed two victories in nine games.
Despite participating in seven consecutive finals and having a lot of experience on the international stage, Hajime Moriyasu's team have never advanced past the first round in consecutive world cups, a historical trend that Japan would like to dismiss this time. The Samurai Blue have reached Round of 16 seven times out of their total 22 appearances at FIFA world cups.
Germany have a dismal record of just two victories in their previous eight games, which hasn't helped the Germans' confidence. Germany can tie Brazil for the most World Cup victories with five if they win the tournament in Qatar, as fellow four-time champion Italy are not competing. However, if recent results are any indication, overcoming a group that includes Spain, Japan and Costa Rica won't be easy.
In their six world cup appearances since 1998, Japan has a pattern of losing in the group stage before making it to the round of 16. But, qualifying with 15 wins out of 18 and a record 58 goals is unquestionably encouraging for Japan.
The four-time world cup champions have never faced Japan in a competitive match, but it shouldn't come as a huge surprise to hear that they have won both of their prior encounters, with Germany triumphing 3-0 in a friendly in 2004 and drawing 2-2 in another exhibition game two years later.
Since making his World Cup debut in 2010, Thomas Muller has been the star player for Germany at recent tournaments, scoring 10 goals and dishing out six assists in 16 appearances. But, Muller may not be a lock to start while the focus will be on Youssoufa Moukoko, the youngest participant in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and conceivably the most promising young German prospect since Jamal Musiala's ascent to fame at Bayern.
Despite being nominated to Japan's preliminary team as far back as Brazil 2014, Takumi Minamino is set to make his world cup debut. With 10 goals and four assists, Minamino was the pivotal player for Japan during qualifying. He will look to continue this form during the finals.
The Germany vs Japan match will be played on November 23 at 6:30 PM (Indian time) in the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.
The Germany vs Japan match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Germany will mean business for the first match as they wouldn’t risk clashing with Spain to move into the next round. Expect 3-0 in favour of the German team despite a good show from Japan.
