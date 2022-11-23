FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany vs Japan prediction, time, live-streaming details

Key Players

Since making his World Cup debut in 2010, Thomas Muller has been the star player for Germany at recent tournaments, scoring 10 goals and dishing out six assists in 16 appearances. But, Muller may not be a lock to start while the focus will be on Youssoufa Moukoko, the youngest participant in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and conceivably the most promising young German prospect since Jamal Musiala's ascent to fame at Bayern.