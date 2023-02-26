Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor.
