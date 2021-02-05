OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Germany warns of consequences over diplomat expulsion by Russia
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (REUTERS)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (REUTERS)

Germany warns of consequences over diplomat expulsion by Russia

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 10:06 PM IST AFP

  • Angela Merkel condemned as 'unjustified' Russia's expulsion of European diplomats for participating in unauthorised demonstrations in support of Alexei Navalny
  • Merkel said however that Berlin's stance on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia remained 'unaffected'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned as "unjustified" Russia's expulsion of European diplomats for participating in unauthorised demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"We consider these expulsions to be unjustified. We believe it is yet another aspect that can be observed right now of Russia being quite far from the rule of law," she said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The USA, the UK and Israel have reached 5 million vaccinations in 24, 43 and 45 simultaneous days respectively

India fastest country to reach 5 mn COVID vaccinations mark: Health ministry

1 min read . 11:16 PM IST
England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country

UK records another 19,114 coronavirus cases, 1,014 deaths

1 min read . 11:07 PM IST
A health worker holds a Covid-19 sample collection kit

Over 90,000 Covid-19 samples archived for R&D of vaccine and therapeutics

1 min read . 10:59 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. (ANI Photo)

'4G Mubarak': Omar Abdullah tweets as 4G mobile internet services resume in entire J-K

1 min read . 10:37 PM IST

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said earlier that the move would "not go unanswered".

Merkel said however that Berlin's stance on the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with Russia remained "unaffected".

Nord Stream 2 is a 10-billion-euro ($11-billion) pipeline that will run beneath the Baltic Sea and is set to double Russian natural-gas shipments to Germany, Europe's largest economy.

The United States and several European countries such as Poland have criticised the project, saying it will increase German and EU dependence on Russia for critical gas supplies.

France recently joined in a call for Berlin to abandon the project in protest over Navalny's detention in Moscow.

At a joint video news conference after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merkel acknowledged that the pipeline was a "controversial project" but "solutions can be found together" on the issue.

The German leader also stressed that it was important to keep a channel open for discussions with Russia, given that it was a key player on many geopolitical issues.

"Despite deep-reaching differences, it is nevertheless strategically advisable to stay in talks with Russia," said the German leader, noting that cooperation was required on many issues including Libya, Syria and Belarus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout