Germany will hire 60,000 workers annually from countries outside EU as part of new immigration plan2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Germany has unveiled an immigration reform plan to tackle labour shortages.
Germany has introduced draft reforms regarding immigration, skills training and promoting immigration from Western Balkan countries to address labour shortages in Europe's largest economy. Labour Minister Hubertus Heil stated, "Securing our skilled labour base is one of Germany's biggest economic tasks for the coming decades."
