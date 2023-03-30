Germany has introduced draft reforms regarding immigration, skills training and promoting immigration from Western Balkan countries to address labour shortages in Europe's largest economy. Labour Minister Hubertus Heil stated, "Securing our skilled labour base is one of Germany's biggest economic tasks for the coming decades."

According to the Ministry of Labour, the number of job vacancies in 2022 was almost two million, a record high. One of the reforms is a new immigration law to remove obstacles for migrants, particularly those outside the European Union.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that the law would be the foundation for a new start in migration policy and anyone who could contribute to the country's economic success as a skilled worker is welcome. The draft law, seen by Reuters, proposes to increase the number of workers from countries outside the EU by 60,000 people a year.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, "If people bring professional experience or personal potential with them, we will make it possible for them to gain a foothold in our labour market. "

The law offers three pathways for foreign workers to enter the country. The first requires a degree recognised in Germany and an employment contract. The second requires a minimum of two years of experience working in a relevant sector and a degree or vocational training.

The third is a new "opportunity card" for individuals who have the potential to find work, based on a points-based system that considers qualifications, language skills, professional experience, connection to Germany and age.

However, migration expert Herbert Bruecker told Reuters that while the draft law contained sensible ideas, it was not far-reaching enough. He suggested that the requirements of the opportunity card were too complex for a temporary visa to look for work.

The German Cabinet has also approved an education law that entitles young people to paid off-the-job training, with the Federal Labour Agency paying up to 67% of the net salary for the duration of the training. Additionally, the Cabinet has decided to extend regulations for job-seekers from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia, which were previously expected to expire at the end of the year.

Germany can now recruit up to 50,000 workers annually from these countries, compared to the previous 25,000 workers per year. Bruecker welcomed this extension, noting that employment rates among these immigrants were between 97% and 98% three to five years after moving to Germany.

(With Reuters inputs)