Conservative Friedrich Merz of Christian Democratic Union of Germany is all set to become Germany’s next Chancellor. His party secured a modest victory in the election on Sunday, whereas the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) witnessed a massive surge in its voter base this time.

Sixty-nine-year-old Friedrich Merz is known as a wealthy lobbyist and member of numerous company boards. However, he never held a government role and even raised eyebrows with his controversial remarks related to refugees and minorities in the country. As party leader, however, Merz made a number of gaffes — here's a look at top five:

Linking NYE attack on German police to migrants Berlin witnessed a massive confrontation between the public and police officials during the 2023 New Year Eve celebrations. At that time, Friedrich Merz, claimed that many of the young male perpetrators in the city’s Neukölln district were from immigrant families, reported German public news agency Deutsche Welle (DW).

‘Refugees having teeth redone from taxpayers’ money’ In September 2023, Merz, claimed that refugees are visiting to dentists and getting thier teeth redone for free at the expense of Germany’s taxpayers, reported The New York Times.

‘Middle class’ with two private jets Despite being a successful businessman, owning several properties and multiple private jets, Friedrich Merz, has often identified himself as a middle class, a claim which led to his sharp criticism by opponents.

In a roundtable interview with readers of the tabloid Bild in 2018, he described himself as “upper middle class”, reported The Guardian.

‘Little Pashas’ In another controversial remark at TV talk show “Markus Lanz”, Friedrich Merz referred to Muslim parents as “little pashas”. He claimed that female school teachers in Germany face lack of respect from “little pashas”. He apparently used the term to refer to sons of Muslim parents, as per DW.

Ukrainian refugees are ‘welfare tourists’ In another controversial remark, Merz made in 2022, he referred to Ukrainian refugees as “welfare tourists”.

In an interview with Bild TV, Merz accused Ukranian tourists of taking advantage of Germany’s healthcare system by going back and forth between germany and Ukraine. In his interview he said that Germany is “now experiencing welfare tourism among these refugees.” Later, he apologised for his remark.