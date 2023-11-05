Germany's Hamburg airport closed after armed man breaches security

Germany's Hamburg airport became inoperational due to a hostage situation. An armed man breached security with a child in his vehicle and parked under a plane.

Germany's Hamburg airport became inoperational on Saturday night over a "hostage situation" as an armed man with a child in his vehicle breached security.

"There is currently a major police operation on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport," wrote Hamburg police on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are on-site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation," they added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the German newspaper, an unidentified man was seen in a car in front of Terminal One.

He broke through the security barrier and drove into the aircraft maintenance area.

The car with the 35-year-old man and 4-year-old child was parked under a plane.

Police said it was likely a custody dispute. His wife had called the police to report that her husband was driving to the airport with the children, TASS reported.

The woman claimed that the children had been kidnapped.

The suspect shot his weapon twice in the air and threw burning bottles from the vehicle, the police said.

The airport also informed passengers that take-offs and landings "are not possible at the moment due to a police operation".

