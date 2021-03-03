Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown

2 min read . 12:59 PM IST Reuters

  • Pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown
  • The draft plans say that from March 8 a maximum of five people from two households, excluding children younger than 14, will be allowed to meet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters.

Pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown, even though daily cases have begun creeping up again and the pace of vaccination has been sluggish.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

1 min read . 01:03 PM IST

State Recovery Tracker: Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan lead economic recovery among major states

3 min read . 12:58 PM IST

US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST

'Views different from government's opinion not seditious': Supreme Court

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST

Pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown, even though daily cases have begun creeping up again and the pace of vaccination has been sluggish.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

1 min read . 01:03 PM IST

State Recovery Tracker: Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan lead economic recovery among major states

3 min read . 12:58 PM IST

US working with allies on Covid vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China: Report

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST

'Views different from government's opinion not seditious': Supreme Court

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

The draft plans say that from March 8 a maximum of five people from two households, excluding children younger than 14, will be allowed to meet.

Flower shops and book stores, garden centres, tattoo and nail parlours as well as massage salons will also be allowed to reopen on March 8, the draft shows. Hairdressers and some schools have reopened in recent days.

The tally of infections rose by 9,019 to 2,460,030 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 1,000 over last week, while the death toll rose by 418 to 70,881.

However, the number of cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days fell slightly, to 64 from 65.8 on Tuesday.

The latest draft plans obtained by Reuters provide for a tighter lockdown to be re-imposed if the number of cases rises above 100 per 100,000.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The government had targeted 50 cases per 100,000 before easing the lockdown, but was pressed to relax that as the national figure stagnated above 60, while deaths and the numbers of patients in intensive care fell.

However, Gernot Marx, head of the German association for intensive care and emergency medicine, continued to urge caution:

"It is important that we hold out for another three weeks because, by vaccinating many people, we can significantly flatten out a third wave, despite the virus mutations," he told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.