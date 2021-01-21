OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Germany’s virus deaths surpass 50,000 since pandemic began
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Germany’s virus deaths surpass 50,000 since pandemic began

2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 04:44 PM IST Bloomberg

  • In Europe’s largest economy, 1,013 people died from Covid-19 in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
  • Angela Merkel will address Germany’s fight against the disease at a news conference later on Thursday

Germany’s coronavirus fatalities passed 50,000, underscoring the urgency facing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government to check the spread of the disease and guard against new mutations.

In Europe’s largest economy, 1,013 people died from Covid-19 in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 50,010, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Pandemic-related fatalities have doubled in the past month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
EU leaders are expected to discuss the idea of using vaccine certificates as a form of travel passport in Europe

EU leaders mull border closure to fight virus variants

2 min read . 04:56 PM IST
On Wednesday, India sent 150,000 doses of Covisheild vaccines to Bhutan and 100,000 doses to the Maldives.

India hands over 2 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST
European Central Bank

European Central Bank faces gloomier picture for economy

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune.

'No lives lost or major injuries': Adar Poonawalla tweets after Serum Institute fire

1 min read . 04:55 PM IST

Merkel will address Germany’s fight against the disease at a news conference later on Thursday, just two days after struggling to reach common ground with state leaders. The chancellor pushed for tougher curbs, but some state leaders resisted, wary of voter dissatisfaction ahead of regional and national elections in the coming months.

While infections have declined in recent days and the contagion rate is at the lowest level since the beginning of November, it remains more than double a government target. Authorities are concerned that fast-spreading strains could spark a surge like in Britain and Ireland. Merkel this week raised the prospect of reintroducing controls on Germany’s borders unless European neighbors synchronize measures to contain mutations.

Helge Braun, Merkel’s chief of staff, was cautiously optimistic in a television interview on Thursday. There is “a very big chance" that Germany’s seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people could fall below a government target of 50 in the next three to four weeks, from 119 now, as long as faster-spreading variants don’t take hold, Braun told ARD.

“That would then allow us to think about easing" virus restrictions, Braun said. “Although everyone is tired of the coronavirus, we have to remain very resolute in coming weeks and then we have a fantastic chance that things will improve step by step and we will beat the virus."

Lockdown measures -- including closing non-essential stores and restricting movement in hard-hit areas -- were extended Tuesday to Feb. 14. Authorities also agreed to make medical face masks obligatory in stores and on public transport, while companies will be required to allow employees to work from home where possible.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout