Home >News >World >Get back to the office, UK PM Boris Johnson tells workers
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said workers must get back to their offices, as he addressed the country's return to normality from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We know that a productive workforce needs the spur that only comes with face-to-face meetings and water cooler gossip. If young people are to learn on the job in the way that they always have, and must, we will, and must, see people back in the office," Johnson said in a speech at his party's annual conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

