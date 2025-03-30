‘Get me out of here’: Hamas releases video of Israeli hostage Elkana Bohbot pleading for freedom

Hamas's armed wing on Saturday released a video showing an Israeli hostage, Elkana Bohbot, pleading for his release. Bohbot, who was abducted from a music festival in southern Israel during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, appears in the footage calling on the Israeli government to secure his freedom. The three-minute video, spoken in Hebrew, is the second hostage footage shared by Hamas in recent days.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum confirmed Bohbot's identity, stating that he was seen earlier this week in another video alongside captive Yosef Haim Ohana. AFP stated that it was unable to verify the exact date and location of the latest footage.

Hostage fears for his life In the newly released video, Bohbot expresses his concerns over Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and the danger they pose to the hostages. He appeals to the government for his release, saying he wishes to be reunited with his wife and son.

Since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18 after a temporary ceasefire, Hamas has warned that continued military actions could endanger the lives of the remaining hostages.

Of the 251 individuals taken captive during the October 7 attack, 58 are still held in Gaza, with the Israeli military stating that 34 of them are presumed dead.

Growing calls for a ceasefire Israel’s renewed military campaign in Gaza has resulted in significant casualties, with nearly a dozen people killed on Saturday alone, according to the region’s civil defense agency. The hostilities have led to mounting calls for a renewed ceasefire agreement.

Bassem Naim, a senior Hamas official, stated that ceasefire negotiations were gaining momentum. “We hope that the coming days will bring a real breakthrough in the war situation, following intensified communications with and between mediators in recent days,” Naim said in a statement on Friday.

Protests in Israel for hostage release On Saturday evening, thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government reach a deal to bring the hostages home. Some of the demonstrators included former hostages and relatives of those still in captivity.

“Soon, Israel will celebrate Passover ... I wish for us to be able to hold the seder night with the hostages, who must return so that we can truly celebrate a real festival,” said Yair Horn, a former hostage whose brother Eitan remains in Gaza. “Prime Minister ... let’s reach a deal without fighting.”

The upcoming Jewish festival of Passover, known as the “holiday of freedom,” is traditionally marked by a family meal where the Haggadah is read, symbolising liberation. Many protesters emphasised that true celebration would only be possible if all hostages were safely returned home.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire: What’s next The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire began on January 19 after 15 months of conflict, halting hostilities, securing the release of some Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and freeing certain Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase aims to negotiate the release of the remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza. Hamas insists any proposals must initiate this phase, while Israel has proposed extending the initial 42-day truce.