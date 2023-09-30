‘Get my news from X’, Elon Musk refuses to read ‘legacy media propaganda’

With his constant efforts to portray X (formerly Twitter) as a news platform, billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said that he doesn't read the “legacy media propaganda" much anymore, asking people to get his news from the microblogging site.

In a post on X, Musk said, “I don’t read the legacy media propaganda much anymore. It’s a waste of time and a sadness generator." “Just get my news from X – much more immediate, has actual world-class subject matter experts and tons of humor. Sooo much better!" the billionaire added.

Earlier in August, Elon Musk announced that X is planning to remove the headline and text while retaining just the lead image from links to news articles shared on the platform.

Currently, news links come up on the timeline of users as "cards" along with an image, source address, and an abridged headline. Such packaging helps draw clicks and helps publishers gain readers.

The move is likely an attempt by Musk to get users to spend more time on X and push them to opt for the subscription service for more details.

However, with the shortened links, users might end up writing some text along with their posts and eventually, they could consider X's premium service that allows a single post of up to 25,000 characters.

With the changes, Musk is pitching X as a more relevant platform for content creators. Premium subscribers can now post longer videos, their posts are shown higher up and they also receive a cut of ad sales.

Meanwhile, Musk has recently indicated that he might transition X (formerly Twitter) into a fully subscription-based social network during a conversation focused on artificial intelligence with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 18.

He said making someone pay a few dollars to use the service made “the effective cost of bots" very high and would require bot operators to use a new payment method every time they wanted to create a new one.

