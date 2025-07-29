Get paid to make babies? China offers parents $1,500 in bid to boost births as population ages

Parents in China are being offered around $500 ( ₹44,000) a year for each of their children under the age of three.

This initiative, announced on Monday, is part of the government's first nationwide subsidy, which is introduced with an objective of reducing the financial burden of raising children and encouraging more births in the world’s second-largest economy.

Why is this initiative important? Despite scrapping the controversial one-child policy nearly a decade ago, China’s birth rate has continued to fall, the BBC reported.

The government hopes that these new handouts, which are expected to help around 20 million families with the cost of raising children, will reverse the trend of falling birth rates.

Before this nationwide rollout, several provinces across China had already piloted some form of payouts to encourage people to have more children as the country faces a looming demographic crisis.

Benefits under the scheme The scheme has promised to offer parents a total of up to $1500 (10,800 yuan) per child, with the benefits being applied retroactively from the start of this year, as per the BBC report.

This provision is also open for families with children born between 2022 and 2024; however, they will receive partial subsidies.

The move follows efforts by local governments to boost birth rates in China.

In March, Hohhot - a city in the northern region of China - started offering residents up to 100,000 yuan per baby for couples with at least three children.

Shenyang, a city northeast of Beijing, offers 500 yuan a month to local families with a third child under three.

Last week, Beijing also urged local governments to draft plans for implementing free preschool education.

High cost of raising children The need for such incentives is underscored by the high cost of raising children in China, according to a study by China-based YuWa Population Research Institute.

The study found that raising a child to the age of 17 in China costs an average of $75,700, making it one of the most expensive places to have children relative to income.

In January, official figures showed that China's population fell for a third consecutive year in 2024, despite a slight increase in birth, which was recorded to be around 9.54 million babies born in 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.