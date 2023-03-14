Get ₹50 lakh to settle in this stunning village in Switzerland: Check eligibility2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 07:53 AM IST
While the requirements may seem strict, the benefits of living in Switzerland are numerous.
The village of Albinen, located in the canton of Valais in Switzerland, is offering a unique opportunity for families to relocate to the picturesque mountain valley village. The village is situated at an elevation of 4,265 feet above sea level and offers stunning views of snow-capped peaks.
