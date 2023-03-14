Get ₹50 lakh to settle in this stunning village in Switzerland: Check eligibility2 min read . 07:53 AM IST
While the requirements may seem strict, the benefits of living in Switzerland are numerous.
The village of Albinen, located in the canton of Valais in Switzerland, is offering a unique opportunity for families to relocate to the picturesque mountain valley village. The village is situated at an elevation of 4,265 feet above sea level and offers stunning views of snow-capped peaks.
However, the small village has been facing the threat of depopulation as more residents have been leaving the rural community in favour of surrounding cities.
To counter this trend, the village launched a scheme in 2018 to pay families over £50,000 ( ₹50 lakh) to move to Albinen. Families of four will receive 25,000 Swiss Francs ( ₹22.5 lakh) per adult and a further 10,000 Swiss Francs ( ₹9 lakh) per child.
The scheme is open to Swiss citizens with a permit C residence and citizens of EU or European Free Trade Association countries, as well as the US and Canada, who can obtain a permit after living in Switzerland for five years.
To qualify for the scheme, applicants must be under 45 years old and agree to live in a home valued at least 200,000 Swiss Francs ( ₹1.8 crore) in Albinen for at least ten years. If an individual leaves before the ten-year period is up, they will be required to repay the £50,000 payout. While the requirements may seem strict, the benefits of living in Switzerland are numerous.
Switzerland boasts one of the best education systems in the world, and the country has a relatively-low violent crime rate. Additionally, the village of Albinen offers great air quality, many hours of sunshine throughout the year, and a serene atmosphere that's hard to find in the bustling cities. Despite the enticements, second homes and large residential complexes of investor groups are not allowed in the village.
The village of Albinen is offering an enticing opportunity for families to relocate to one of the world's most beautiful spots. Although the requirements are strict, the chance to live in a tranquil and scenic environment with a strong education system and low crime rates makes it an attractive prospect for those seeking a quieter lifestyle.
