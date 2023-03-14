Eligibility

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must be under 45 years old and agree to live in a home valued at least 200,000 Swiss Francs ( ₹1.8 crore) in Albinen for at least ten years. If an individual leaves before the ten-year period is up, they will be required to repay the £50,000 payout. While the requirements may seem strict, the benefits of living in Switzerland are numerous.