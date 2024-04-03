The editor’s note stated that the footage ‘might not adhere' to the editorial policy of Getty Images.

An "editor's note" by Getty Images on Kate Middleton's cancer revelation video has sparked fresh conspiracy theories regarding the authenticity of the footage.

"This Handout clip was provided by a third-party organization and might not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy," the editor's note said.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, in a video message released by Kensington Palace on March 23, had said that she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and was “well and getting stronger every day".

Kate had revealed that her cancer was discovered after she received abdominal surgery in January this year.

Through the video, Kate had tried to end rumours and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts as she had been missing from the spotlight since her abdominal surgery.

Here are some of the comments posted by users on X after the ‘editor’s note’ - “Not surprised, is this when they edited the ring in?"

- "Is anyone else tired of Kate Middleton conspiracies? I knew as soon as whoever that girl is opened her mouth. Kate is never that poised, and she is awkward and mumbles every time she speaks."

- “What I don't understand is whatever happened to Kate, I don't see why they make it a big mystery? Surely it's something where they feel guilty or they're ashamed?"

- “The statement indicates that they received the video from KP (Kensington Palace), not from the BBC, and therefore they do not endorse its authenticity, nor do they refute it. It's an unusual disclaimer."

In March, global news agencies such as the Associated Press, Reuters and AFP withdrew a picture of Kate Middleton with her three children amid claims that it was manipulated.

The picture, released on March 10 on the occasion of Mother's Day in the UK, had led to social media users questioning its authenticity.

Later, in a tweet, Kate apologised for confusion over the picture.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," she had said.

