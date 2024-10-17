Gevo, Calumet Shares Jump as US Offers Loans for Biofuel Plants

Shares of biofuelmakers Gevo Inc. and Calumet Inc. surged after the companies were offered billions in financing for sustainable aviation fuel projects by the Biden administration.

Bloomberg
Published17 Oct 2024, 03:56 AM IST
Gevo, Calumet Shares Jump as US Offers Loans for Biofuel Plants
Gevo, Calumet Shares Jump as US Offers Loans for Biofuel Plants

Shares of biofuelmakers Gevo Inc. and Calumet Inc. surged after the companies were offered billions in financing for sustainable aviation fuel projects by the Biden administration. 

Gevo surged as much 60% in after-hours trading, before paring some of the gains. The Energy Department offered the Englewood, Colorado-based company a $1.46 billion loan guarantee for a large-scale facility that turns corn starch into jet fuel. 

The company’s Net-Zero 1 project in Lake Preston, South Dakota, will also make renewable diesel and renewable naphtha, the government said in a statement. 

Calumet gained as much as 20% after the close of regular trading. Its subsidiary Montana Renewables LLC received a $1.44 billion conditional loan guarantee to finance the expansion of a renewable fuels facility in Great Falls, Montana. The plant will utilize vegetable oils, fats, and greases to produce sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha.

The funding from the Department’s Loan Programs Office comes as the Biden administration has set a goal of increasing domestic production of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, to 3 billion gallons a year by 2030 and 35 billion gallons a year by 2050 as it seeks to decarbonize the hard-to-clean-up aviation sector. Current production is around 30 million gallons a year, according to the Energy Department. 

As the aviation sector aims to meet its decarbonization goals, SAF will become “increasingly vital,” Jigar Shah, the director of the Loan Programs Office, wrote in a blog post.. “SAF is the only viable near-term option to decarbonize the airline industry.”

With assistance from Bill Haubert.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 03:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldGevo, Calumet Shares Jump as US Offers Loans for Biofuel Plants

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.