Ghalibaf says Tehran will administer the Strait of Hormuz; key waterway ‘will never go back to the way it was’

Iran's Parliament Speaker and top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Monday said the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war situation and will be administered by the Islamic Republic, in accordance with international law.

Ghalibaf made these remarks as he returned from attending talks in Switzerland to end the US-Iran war permanently. He added that the recent agreement between Tehran and Washington has fundamentally changed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported.

Advertisement

He said, "Everyone should know that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will never go back to the way it was before the war," and added, "Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz.”

US-Iran hold talks in Switzerland Ghalibaf's remarks came after the US and Iran on Monday agreed to set up communication lines to keep the strategic shipping route open and end fighting in Lebanon, mediators said, after the first round of talks in Switzerland to end the conflict.

On Monday, Washington temporarily suspended sanctions on Iranian oil after US Vice President JD Vance said Tehran would allow UN nuclear inspectors to return to the country, AFP reported.

Additionally, as part of the deal, the Islamic Republic will also get some form of sanctions relief from the US, along with the unfreezing of its assets.

Advertisement

Ghalibaf announced that the lifting of the oil blockade happened alongside the signing of the agreement. Additionally, the sanctions related to oil exports, petrochemicals, banking, insurance and transportation were lifted until a final agreement is reached.

“Ending the war and lifting the siege was achieved through dialogue, as a method of struggle, and by relying on the power of the field,” he said.

“If problems arise in implementation, we can respond both with missiles and through negotiations," he added.

Switzerland trip a direct continuation of the battlefield: Ghalibaf Ghalibaf, who visited Switzerland to attend talks with a US delegation to end the war permanently, rejected claims to form a false divide between Tehran's military achievements and its diplomatic efforts.

He described negotiations with the US as a "method of struggle and the continuation of struggle.” He argued that the Iranian military's victories must be secured via political and legal means to become permanent.

Advertisement

Ghalibaf said, "Our trip to Switzerland was a direct continuation of the battlefield,” and added, "Our armed forces achieved a great victory with honour, power, and courage. At the stage of ceasefire and ending the war, we advanced this phase through negotiations.”

He highlighted that Iran's approach combines hard and soft power and added that the lifting of the US naval blockade and major concessions were achieved through diplomacy, not military strength alone. He added that if the country had pursued the lifting of the blockade via military means, it would have proved more costly.

Trump says preventing Iran's nuclear weapons crucial US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would take the required action if Tehran fails to adhere to any agreement, as the first round of technical talks concluded in Switzerland, stressing that stopping the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon is more important than concerns over global fallout, which includes the risk of a depression worldwide, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Trump made these remarks during the signing ceremony of two executive orders at the White House and added that enforcement measures would be taken if Tehran did not comply with its commitments. He said, "If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do."

Trump added that continued cooperation from the Islamic Republic would ensure stability and said, "As long as they respect us, we are not going to have any trouble." The US president also addressed concerns regarding a potential economic fallout of military action on Iran and rejected the suggestion that his steps could trigger a depression.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.