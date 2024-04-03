Ghanaian priest, 63, ties knot with 12-YO girl; sparks controversy
Ghanaian traditional priest marries 12-year-old girl, sparking controversy. Community leaders defend the marriage, citing customs and traditions.
A 63-year-old traditional priest has caused controversy in Ghana by marrying a 12-year-old girl. Despite facing criticism, community leaders have defended the marriage, stating that outsiders fail to understand their customs and traditions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message