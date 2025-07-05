In a decade of diplomacy, PM Modi honoured by 25 countries — latest from Ghana and Trinidad & Tobago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a five-nation tour, was conferred with highest civilian honours ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday and 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ on Wednesday. He has 25 international prestigious awards over a span of decade.

Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo presented it at President's House in St Ann's, outside the capital Port of Spain, marking such as first honour of a foreign leader, whereas Ghana President John Dramani Mahama welcomed him at Jubilee House in Accra for a delegation-level meeting. He became the first Indian PM in 30 years to visit the West African country.

List of 25 countries which conferred honours upon PM Modi Saudi Arabia conferred King Abdulaziz Sash on April 3 , 2016. Afghanistan honoured State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan on June 4 , 2016. Palestine awarded Grand Collar of the State of Palestine on February 10, 2018. Maldives conferred Order of Nishan Izzuddeen on June 8, 2019. UAE honoured Order of Zayed on August 24, 2019. Bahrain awarded King Hamad Order of the Renaissance on August 24, 2019. 7. United States honoured Legion of Merit on December, 2020.

8. Russia conferred Order of StAndrew the Apostle on July 9, 2024.

9. Bhutan awarded Order of the Druk Gyalpo on March 22, 2024

10. Papua New Guinea honoured Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu on May 22, 2023

11. Fiji conferred Companion of the Order of Fiji on May 22, 2023.

12. Palau honoured the Ebakl Award in May 2023.

13. Egypt conferred the Order of the Nile on June 25, 2023.

14. France awarded Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on July 13, 2023.

15. Greece honoured the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour on August 25, 2023.

16. Nigeria conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on November 18, 2024.

17. Dominica awarded Dominica Award of Honour on November 20, 2024.

18. Guyana honoured the Order of Excellence on November 20, 2024.

19. Barbados conferred the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados on November 20, 2024.

20. Kuwait gave the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer on December 22, 2024.

21. Mauritius awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key on March 11, 2025.

22. Sri Lanka honoured the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana in April 2025.

23. Cyprus conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III on June 16, 2025.

24. Ghana awarded the The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ on July 2.

25. Trinidad and Tobago honoured the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on July 4, 2025.