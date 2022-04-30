‘Ghost of Kyiv’ dies after shooting 40 Russian jets, identity revealed: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine claims that on the very first day of the war, Major Stepan shot down six Russian fighter planes, after which he was discussed all over the world.
Ukraine has suffered a setback against the Russian aggression as one of its brave pilot dubbed as 'Ghost of Kyiv' was killed last month according to the report published in Times of London.The identity of the pilot was revealed as Stepan Tarabalka.
Ukrainian officials confirmed the death of the 'Ghost of Kyiv', saying that pilot Major Stepan Tarabalka was killed during the war last month. The Ukrainian officials said that the brave pilot has shot down 40 Russian jets before he was killed by the Russian forces.
According to the publication, the pilot was flying a MiG-29 which was shot down on 13 of last month while fighting an “overwhelming" number of enemy forces.
Meanwhile, according to 'Daily Mail', 29-year-old Major Stephen Tarabalka shot down several Russian planes in the war with his MiG-29 Fighter Jet. But on March 13, he lost his life in an anti-aircraft missile attack by Russia.
Ukraine claims that on the very first day of the war, Major Stepan shot down six Russian fighter planes, after which he was discussed all over the world.
The Ukrainian government released several videos naming Major Stefan Tarabalka as the 'Ghost of Kyiv'. However, it was also claimed that Ukraine was promoting a fictional character Ghost of Kyiv to boost the morale of its soldiers. But Ukraine has denied this. He says that Major Stephen Tarabalka was the 'Ghost of Kyiv' and now he is dead.
Meanwhile, after failing to capture the capital in the nine-week assault that has turned cities to rubble, killed thousands and forced 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad, Moscow is now focussing on the east and south.
Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over shaky talks to end a war now in its third month as Russia pounded areas in the east of the country and U.S. lawmakers vowed a massive new weapons package for Kyiv.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in remarks published early on Saturday, said lifting Western sanctions on Russia was part of the peace negotiations, which he said were "difficult" but continue daily by video link.
Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Polish journalists that chances were "high" that the talks, which have not been held in person for a month, would end because of Russia's "playbook on murdering people," the Interfax news agency said.
Ukraine accuses Russian troops of atrocities in areas near the capital, Kyiv, that they had occupied. Moscow denies the claims.
