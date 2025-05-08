GIANT 12-feet bronze statue of black woman installed in New York's Times Square. It's called ‘Grounded in the Stars'

A massive 12-feet bronze statue of a black woman has been erected at the bustling Times Square in New York City, and will be on display till June 17, 2025.

Created by Thomas J Price, the artwork is titled ‘Grounded in the Stars’ and has been installed at the Broadway & 46th Street, according to the Times Square website.

The installation, according to the site, is part of Times Square Arts Projects, and was erected on April 29, 2025.

What does this artwork signify? According to a Black Enterprise report, Price aimed to “encapsulate the observations, images and open calls of New York, Los Angeles, and London”.

The report calls the news installation as a “subtle nod to Michelangelo’s David and captures familiar everyday qualities through the woman’s stance, countenance, and clothing”.

“I hope Grounded in the Stars and Man Series will instigate meaningful connections and bind intimate emotional states that allow for deeper reflection around the human condition and greater cultural diversity,” the report quoted the London-based figurative artist as saying.

Price said that the intention of his public works is to become part of the place they inhabit and its physical, material history, as well as the visitors “that pass through and around the location, no matter how fleeting”.

A 45-foot statue in San Francisco A 45-foot naked steel statue of a woman – weighing around 32,000 pounds – was installed in San Francisco, US, on April 10 and is set to remain in place for at least six months, with the possibility of an extension up to one year. The work, R-Evolution, is meant to symbolise female empowerment and strength, Independent reported.

The artist behind the masterpiece, Marco Cochrane, said in an interview with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Agency, “Women’s presence in public art is rare. When they are depicted, it is often through outdated or passive narratives. R-Evolution challenges that. She stands strong, aware, and grounded—calling for a world where all people can walk freely and without fear.”