Giant comet K2 to make its closest approach to Earth; here's when & how to watch

It said, "Next 14 July, comet C/2017 K2 Panstarrs will be at about 270 millions of km from our Earth, its minimum distance from us. This large (18 km or less, assuming data from HST) comet will not be visible by naked eye, as it will stay very far from us. The Virtual Telescope Project will show it live, online: this way, you can have a look from the comfort of your home. The live feed will start on 14 July 2022 at 22:15 UTC i.e. 3:45 am on 15 July as per Indian Standard Time (IST).