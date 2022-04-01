This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Although the video went viral with over 2 million views on TikTok, and there is indeed a snake-like object that can be seen on Google Maps, an investigation into the viral clip by Snopes found that the 'snake skeleton' is actually a 'large, metallic sculpture that's known as Le Serpent d'Ocean'
Taking social media by storm, a giant snake skeleton-like figure is said to have been discovered through Google Maps in France. The viral video has set Twitter abuzz, with many claiming it to be that of the extinct Titanoboa.
On March 24, a TikTok channel, @googlemapsfun, published a video, purportedly showing an aerial view of a snake-like object off the coast of France through Google Maps.
Although the video went viral with over 2 million views on TikTok, and there is indeed a snake-like object that can be seen on Google Maps, an investigation into the viral clip by Snopes found that the 'snake skeleton' is actually a "large, metallic sculpture that's known as Le Serpent d'Ocean."
Interestingly, the sculpture is located on the west coast of France and measures a whopping 425 feet.
Le Serpent d'Ocean was unveiled in 2012 as part of the Estuaire art exhibition. It was created by Chinese-French artist Huang Yong Ping, reports Atlas Obscura.
The sculpture was created by Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping and measures in at 130 metres long. It is known as Le Serpent d’Océan and when the tide is out, it is visible from satellites, according to another report. It is important to note that the 'snake skeleton' spotted on Google Maps is actually a work of art.
