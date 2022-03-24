GIF inventor Steve Wilhite passes away due to covid complications

The computer scientist's team at CompuServe developed the GIF in 1987, years before the format became a signature feature of the early web and later the go-to means for exchanging jokes, memes and reactions on social media. He was awarded a Webby Lifetime Achievement award in 2013, using the occasion to settle a long-running humorous debate about the proper pronunciation of the acronym. It's pronounced 'jif,' he communicated — via the use of a GIF.