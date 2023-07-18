Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of ‘ganja' on Cayman Islands2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Gigi Hadid and her friend were present in court on 12 July, where they pleaded guilty. The supermodel and her friend were fined $1,000. They are not facing any additional charges.
United States model Gigi Hadid has been arrested for possession of marijuana, according to Rolling Stones. The report stated that Gigi Hadid was arrested while she was vacationing on the Cayman Islands last week.
