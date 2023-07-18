United States model Gigi Hadid has been arrested for possession of marijuana, according to Rolling Stones. The report stated that Gigi Hadid was arrested while she was vacationing on the Cayman Islands last week.

According to reports, when Gigi, the mother of Kai, and her friend arrived at the Cayman islands on a private plane the officials searched her luggage on suspicioin of illegal substance possession.

Upon searching the officials reportedly found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja",according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road.

Following the discovery, Gigi Hadid and her friend was arrested on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," the outlet reports.

They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were eventually released on bail.

The report further states that Gigi Hadid and her friend were present in court on 12 July, where they pleaded guilty. The supermodel and her friend were fined $1,000. They are not facing any additional charges.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," Gigi Hadid's representative said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Gigi Hadid has been rumoured to be dating actor Leonardo Di Caprio. Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and American model Gigi Hadid were spotted at two separate parties in the Hamptons for two nights in a row in early July.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in September 2022 during Fashion Week in New York City.

Hadid had in 2014 revealed that she has Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Gigi Hadid has a daughter with English singer and former member of boy and One Direction Zayn Malik. Their daughter, Kai, was born in September 2020.

In October 2021, Malik entered a no contest plea to four charges of harassment against Hadid's mother, Yolanda. He was sentenced by a Pennsylvania court to 360 days of probation and anger management and domestic violence programs. Hadid and Malik reportedly ended their relationship after the incident.