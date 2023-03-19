Meloni govt in Italy curbs same-sex parents' rights; massive protests erupt. All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 04:29 PM IST
- The far right government in Italy led by Giorgia Meloni has limited parental rights only to the biological parent when same-sex couples register their children with Milan
The far-right-led Italian government's move to restrict rights of same sex parents, have met with severe protests and demonstrations in Milan. The Giorgia Meroni's government's Interior Minister this week forced Milan to limit parental rights to the biological parent when same-sex couples register their children with the city.
