Giorgia Meloni plans burqa, niqab ban in Italian schools and cap on foreign students in classrooms.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced plans to introduce measures that would ban the wearing of burqas and niqabs in schools and limit the number of foreign students allowed in classrooms.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni to ban burqas, niqabs in schools and classrooms Meloni made the announcement on Sunday while addressing the youth wing of her nationalist conservative Brothers of Italy party at the Gioventù Nazionale national festival in Rome.

View full Image View full Image Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends at Fenix, the FdI youth festival, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Valentina Stefanelli/LaPresse via AP) ( Valentina Stefanelli/LaPresse vi )

She said the proposed measure would also make Italian language lessons compulsory for parents of foreign students facing “serious difficulties integrating into the school system”.

“For us, anyone who comes to Italy and wants to build their future here must learn our language, understand our culture, and respect our rules,” Meloni said to a standing ovation. “It is the only serious way to welcome them.”

What Meloni’s proposed school measures include The proposed legislation would establish a maximum number of foreign students permitted in each classroom, although the government has not yet specified what that limit would be. Reuters reported that foreign citizens currently account for about 11.6% of school enrolments in Italy.

View full Image View full Image Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends at Fenix, the FdI youth festival, in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. (Valentina Stefanelli/LaPresse via AP) ( Valentina Stefanelli/LaPresse vi )

Meloni specifically referred to the burqa, which covers the body and face, and the niqab, which covers the face while leaving the eyes visible. Her remarks, as reported by AP and Reuters, did not include the hijab, the headscarf worn by some Muslim women.

The measures are being presented by Meloni's government as part of a wider focus on integration, language skills and respect for Italian rules and institutions.

The proposal has not yet become law. Once approved by the government, it would require parliamentary approval within 60 days to pass into legislation.

Meloni’s stance on migration Meloni has maintained a hardline position on migration since becoming prime minister, while her political standing in Europe has evolved during her time in office. Migration and integration remain contentious issues in Italy, particularly amid continuing debate over religious symbols, immigration and citizenship.

Her latest announcement comes ahead of a general election expected next year. The government has also been pursuing other policies aimed at addressing domestic concerns, including an exemption from a property tax affecting small and medium-sized cars and scooters.

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Earlier this month, Meloni’s conservative administration became Italy’s longest-serving uninterrupted government since the Second World War.