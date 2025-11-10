Girl miraculously recovers after 10 years of coma as doctors lose hope, thanks to her mother’s dance therapy

Yang Fang, a girl from central China, recovered after being in a coma for a decade, thanks to her mother’s efforts. She went through daily square-dance therapy on a daily basis for 10 years.

Advertisement

Square dance is a folk dance done by four couples standing in a square. A caller gives instructions, and dancers follow them in real time instead of learning a fixed routine.

Xiao Xuefei, 59, has cared for her daughter ever since Yang fell critically ill and slipped into a coma. Doctors warned that her chances of waking up were extremely low. They even advised her to end treatment, according to the South China Morning Post.

Also Read | BTS's Suga makes historic 5 billion won donation for children with autism

However, Xiao refused to give up. She moved her daughter to a normal ward, then took her home and started rehabilitation on her own.

According to doctors, music, dance and even travel could help stimulate Yang’s inactive nerves. Xiao pushed her daughter to a nearby park every morning and danced while holding her hand.

Advertisement

In China, many middle-aged women enjoy dancing in parks as a simpleand low-cost way to stay active and combat loneliness. They are called “square dance aunties”.

They bring radios, play music and sometimes wear matching outfits. The “square dance aunties” are popular in many places.

Xiao’s dedication soon caught the attention of local dance groups, who supported her by guiding movement exercises and teaching her new steps.

Progress came in small steps. In the second year, Yang spoke her first sentence and thanked her mother, the publication added.

Doctors noticed clear changes in her brain activity and called the recovery a miracle.

Xiao never stopped the routine. Day after day, she danced with her daughter in the park, encouraging her through simple movements.

Advertisement

Over time, Yang stood again and learned to take careful steps. Today, she can speak short sentences and take care of herself. Her thinking skills are, however, still developing. She recognises her parents only.

Also Read | Couple miraculously survives major car crash, gets married soon after

After years of consistent effort, Yang gradually regained movement, awareness and speech. She can now walk, talk and care for herself.

In a recent interview, Xiao said she had formed a square dance group with 150 members. For Xiao, every struggle feels worthwhile as long as her daughter is happy.

According to her, both she and her daughter enjoy dancing deeply and continue to dance every day.

“As long as my daughter is happy, all the hardship and exhaustion were worth it,” SCMP quoted Xiao as saying.

Advertisement

Social media reaction Many people on social media now thank the mother for making it possible. They praised her dedication.

“Xiao’s years of perseverance are truly inspiring. Motherly love creates miracles,” posted a social media user.