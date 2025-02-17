Gisele Pelicot’s rape case: Few convicted men released just weeks after they were found guilty. All you need to know

Several men convicted of sexually abusing Gisele Pelicot have been released, living normal lives. Dominique Pelicot, the orchestrator, received a 20-year sentence for his role in the abuse of his wife and others, with 50 men facing a total of 600 years in prison.

Published17 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST
(FILES) This court-sketch made on December 19, 2024 in Avignon shows Gisele Pelicot during the hearing of the verdict of the court that sentenced her ex-husband to the maximum term of 20 years jail for committing and orchestrating her mass rapes with dozens of strangers he recruited online. At the Mazan rape trial, 51 men were tried, found guilty and sentenced by the criminal court of Vaucluse. But how many others have also raped Gisele Pelicot without ever being identified, for lack of images or saved by photos that are too blurry? (Photo by Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP)(AFP)

Several men convicted of sexually abusing Gisele Pelicot have already been released from prison and are reportedly leading relatively normal lives.

The lengthy trial, which has become one of France’s most infamous sexual abuse cases, concluded in December of the previous year, as reported by DailyMail.

Who is Dominique Pelicot?

Dominique Pelicot, 72, known as the "Monster of Avignon," drugged, raped, and orchestrated the repeated sexual abuse of his ex-wife, Gisele, by dozens of other men, as reported by DailyMail.

He and 50 other men were convicted of raping and sexually assaulting 72-year-old Gisele at the direction of her husband, Dominique, over the course of a decade.

The court found 47 of the defendants guilty of rape, two guilty of attempted rape and two guilty of sexual assault. The 51 men faced a combined sentence of 600 years.

Gisele's husband, Dominique Pelicot, received the longest sentence of 20 years for raping and orchestrating the mass rape of his wife, Gisele.

In addition to these charges, he was also found guilty of recording and illegally broadcasting images of Gisele, as well as filming three other women. Police discovered approximately 20,000 disturbing images and videos on his computer, which included recordings of Gisele being abused, as well as explicit pictures of his daughter and two daughters-in-law, DailyMail reported.

Here's what Gisele said…

Gisele has been widely praised for her bravery after she waived her right to anonymity and attended the trial for three months. Throughout the proceedings, she defiantly stared at each defendant as they were convicted of her rape and other crimes.

When Gisele spoke publicly for the first time during the trial, her words became symbolic of the impact many rape survivors hoped the case would have. She powerfully stated, “Shame must change sides.”

The 72-year-old Dominique Pelicot, who is in failing health, was confronted by his daughter, Caroline Darian, who shouted at him as his sentence was delivered: "You will die alone like a dog in jail!"

After the sentences were handed down, Pelicot's lawyer, Beatrice Zavarro, spoke to the press, stating that her client was “stunned” by the judges' decision to impose the maximum sentence.

She also mentioned that there was a possibility he could be kept in prison longer if he was still considered a security threat, reported DailyMail.

