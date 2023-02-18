Gita Gopinath, known for her frequent use of social media to express herself on various issues, attracted more than 4,00,000 views for one of her latest Twitter posts. Nearly 6,000 people like the post, and there is a reason for that.

The Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shared the picture of her laptop while her pet dog is sitting (and posing for the camera) beside it. “The best way to work," Gopinath captioned the image.

While sharing the image of a cosy workplace that looks like a work-from-home (WFH) setup, she did not clarify whether she was referring to the WFH culture or the cute puppy. Most of the users, however, assumed that it was about her four-legged friend.

The best way to work pic.twitter.com/egDYvb2BWd — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) February 17, 2023

Many shared the picture of their WFH setup where their pet dog can be seen accompanying them at work. At the same time, many were surprised to know that the IMF DMD ditched an Apple MacBook to use a Windows laptop for work. One of them was even shocked that the IMF had not provided a “face-recognition" laptop to her.

Also Read: US debt standoff is risk world doesn’t need, IMF’s Gopinath says

One of the users was concerned that Gopinath was not using the “right level" of the monitor. “Cute but please use big monitor at right level so that you won’t get neck pain in long run. Ppl like you are great assets of Mother India and have lot to contribute in its growth for at least next 2 decades (sic)," the user wrote..

Another user had a cheeky note for the IMF boss. “Dog saw your password, but acting as if nothing happened. Next we know is he’s signing off on emails and sending IMF funds to countries to open more dog parks and salons (sic)," the user wrote.

Also Read: China's reopening positive sign, growth could be very quick: IMF's Gita Gopinath

Earlier in January, Gita Gopinath said that, based on recent infection trends and the removal of the majority of COVID-19 limitations, China may experience a significant resurgence in economic growth starting in the second quarter.

“"Looking at the infection trends, and if those persist, we could see a very quick recovery starting from after the first quarter of this year," she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author