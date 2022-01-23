“I am very pleased to announce that Pierre-Olivier will join us as the Fund’s next Chief Economist. He brings a stellar track record of scholarship and intellectual leadership in macroeconomic areas critical to our work—from global imbalances and capital flows to the stability of the international monetary and financial system, and more recently, to economic policies for the pandemic era," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva stated.

