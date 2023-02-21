Britain King Charles III's coronation will take place on 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. From crown to music to guest, the preparation for the ceremony is in full swing. The question if Queen Consort Camilla would be wearing the Kohinoor studded crown was finally put to rest after the announcement from the Buckingham Palace.

The queen Consort will be crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which has been taken out from the Tower of London to be resized for the coronation on 6th May. The statement from the Palace read, "Queen Mary's Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation in May." "The Crown will be worn by The Queen Consort, which is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made."

After the announcement, a video is going viral on social media of a heated debate which broke out on a UK TV show over India's Kohinoor diamond and its history.

On UK's Good Morning Britain show, an Indian-origin journalist Narinder Kaur was recently seen arguing and stating facts to Emma Webb who is the writer and broadcaster of the show. The video shared by Kaur showed how she stated that the diamond should be returned to India.

In a heated exchange Webb argued that the Crown Jewels should not be returned back to their geographical origins as ownership can be disputed.

Webb in the video states, “The ruler was also the ruler of Lahore so is Pakistan going to get a claim on it?

"They stole it from the Persian empire. The Persian empire invaded the Mughal empire so this is a contested object," she argued.

Responding to her, Kaur furiously said, “You do not know history."

"It represents colonisation and bloodshed. Give it back to India. I don't see why an Indian child from India has to travel all the way to the UK to look at it and pay for it."

In a post, Kaur while sharing the video, she wrote, “The Kohinoor diamond was founded in Indian soil. It represents to the British their dark brutal colonial history. They have NO BUSINESS in continuing to benefit from colonisation. The UN recognises the right of a country to reclaim its treasures."

Earlier, the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, too had reignited the demand in India to bring back the Kohinoor. The 108-carat Kohinoor gem was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by Maharajah Duleep Singh. It was worn by the Queen Mother on her crown in 1937.

Last year, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as quoted by news agency PTI said that India will continue to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor, one of the largest diamonds in the world, from the United Kingdom. MEA Spokesperson, who was asked about the Kohinoor demand, referred to the government's response to the issue in Parliament a few years ago.

The Kohinoor is not the only most famous and also controversial of all of London's Crown jewels. The world's largest known clear-cut diamond- the Great Star Diamond, was ‘gifted' to the then Britain's ruler by the colonial rulers of South Africa. The Great Star of Africa or Cullinan I, is a diamond is cut from a larger gem that was mined in South Africa in 1905 and handed over to the British royal family by South Africa's colonial authorities

Meanwhile, The death of Queen Elizabeth II in September prompted questions over the future of the royals under Charles and his queen consort Camilla, as the family has been rocked by criticism from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and sex crime allegations against Prince Andrew. Since the queen's death, several anti-royal protesters have been arrested for holding solo pickets, after legislation on protests was made tougher. On 16 February, a group of anti-monarchy activists were on walkabout in the city of Milton Keynes north of London. A group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards with the message "Not my king", joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.