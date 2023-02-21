The queen Consort will be crowned with Queen Mary's Crown, which has been taken out from the Tower of London to be resized for the coronation on 6th May. The statement from the Palace read, "Queen Mary's Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation in May." "The Crown will be worn by The Queen Consort, which is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made."