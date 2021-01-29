OPEN APP
Home >News >World >'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street
FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo (REUTERS)

'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 09:47 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Tesla chief Elon Musk seemingly urged individual investors to punish hedge funds for short selling, tweeting 'Get Shorty'

The social media-fueled movement has sent shares in the US video game retail chain soaring from less than $20 weeks ago to a peak of $492 on Thursday, dearly costing hedge funds that bet GameStop stock would tank.

GameStop shares ended the formal trading day down some 44 percent as some cashed out. But they lifted off anew after-hours, after Tesla chief Elon Musk seemingly urged individual investors to punish hedge funds for short selling, tweeting "Get Shorty."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Vials with a sticker reading, coronavirus vaccine and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration.

Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax Covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Mumbai: A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19, at Sir J. J. Hospital Hospital in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI01_27_2021_000109B)

Covid-19: India reports 18,855 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.71 lakh

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists booked for sedition in UP over Jan 26 violence

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo

'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST


A Reddit group -- or "sub-reddit" -- called WallStreetBets that boasts some 4.7 million members has been an online rallying spot for those urging people to buy and hold GameStop shares, punishing short sellers by sending prices soaring.

Hedge funds pounded with losses due to the market-manipulating campaign decried the movement and its sometimes aggressive online tactics as foolish and potentially illegal.

WallStreetBets is an open group at Reddit, seemingly driven more by group sentiment than any leader, but championing GameStop shares appears in tune with a millennial, gamer-generation crowd.

Chatter on Reddit has now encouraged similar campaigns for companies with low share prices and a place in old-school US culture such as AMC, BlackBerry, and American Airlines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout