Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street
FILE PHOTO: The Reddit logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed Wall Street Bets logo

'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Tesla chief Elon Musk seemingly urged individual investors to punish hedge funds for short selling, tweeting 'Get Shorty'

The social media-fueled movement has sent shares in the US video game retail chain soaring from less than $20 weeks ago to a peak of $492 on Thursday, dearly costing hedge funds that bet GameStop stock would tank.

The social media-fueled movement has sent shares in the US video game retail chain soaring from less than $20 weeks ago to a peak of $492 on Thursday, dearly costing hedge funds that bet GameStop stock would tank.

GameStop shares ended the formal trading day down some 44 percent as some cashed out. But they lifted off anew after-hours, after Tesla chief Elon Musk seemingly urged individual investors to punish hedge funds for short selling, tweeting "Get Shorty."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax Covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 18,855 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.71 lakh

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists booked for sedition in UP over Jan 26 violence

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST

'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST

GameStop shares ended the formal trading day down some 44 percent as some cashed out. But they lifted off anew after-hours, after Tesla chief Elon Musk seemingly urged individual investors to punish hedge funds for short selling, tweeting "Get Shorty."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax Covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Covid-19: India reports 18,855 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.71 lakh

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor, 6 journalists booked for sedition in UP over Jan 26 violence

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST

'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street

1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A Reddit group -- or "sub-reddit" -- called WallStreetBets that boasts some 4.7 million members has been an online rallying spot for those urging people to buy and hold GameStop shares, punishing short sellers by sending prices soaring.

Hedge funds pounded with losses due to the market-manipulating campaign decried the movement and its sometimes aggressive online tactics as foolish and potentially illegal.

WallStreetBets is an open group at Reddit, seemingly driven more by group sentiment than any leader, but championing GameStop shares appears in tune with a millennial, gamer-generation crowd.

Chatter on Reddit has now encouraged similar campaigns for companies with low share prices and a place in old-school US culture such as AMC, BlackBerry, and American Airlines.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.