'Give them no respect': Elon Musk as Reddit users 'punish' Wall Street

Tesla chief Elon Musk seemingly urged individual investors to punish hedge funds for short selling, tweeting 'Get Shorty'



The social media-fueled movement has sent shares in the US video game retail chain soaring from less than $20 weeks ago to a peak of $492 on Thursday, dearly costing hedge funds that bet GameStop stock would tank.

A Reddit group -- or "sub-reddit" -- called WallStreetBets that boasts some 4.7 million members has been an online rallying spot for those urging people to buy and hold GameStop shares, punishing short sellers by sending prices soaring.

Hedge funds pounded with losses due to the market-manipulating campaign decried the movement and its sometimes aggressive online tactics as foolish and potentially illegal.

WallStreetBets is an open group at Reddit, seemingly driven more by group sentiment than any leader, but championing GameStop shares appears in tune with a millennial, gamer-generation crowd.

Chatter on Reddit has now encouraged similar campaigns for companies with low share prices and a place in old-school US culture such as AMC, BlackBerry, and American Airlines.

