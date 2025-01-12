US President-elect Donald Trump has been saying that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien offered a blunt advice to US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday – "Give your head a shake!". His statement came after Trump said Canada should become the 51st state of the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Canada would never agree to become part of the US," Chretien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

Jean Chretien, who was Canada's prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern US neighbour who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America's closest ally, the Associated Press reported {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said Trump's remarks amounted to "totally unacceptable insults and unprecedented threats" to Canadian sovereignty.

"To Donald Trump, from one old guy to another, give your head a shake!" Chretien was quoted as saying. “What could make you think that Canadians would ever give up the best country in the world – and make no mistake that is what we are – to join the United States?"

Trump's expansionist rhetoric Trump repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He said recently that he will use "economic force" and not “military force" to acquire Canada. He also took to social media platform TRUTH to share a map showing Canada a part of the United States (US). "Oh Canada!," he wrote as posted a picture of distorted map of the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not just at Canada, but Trump has tossed expansionist rhetoric at other US allies, with arguments that the frontiers of American power need to be extended to the Danish territory of Greenland, and southward to include the Panama Canal.

"If you think that threatening and insulting us is going to win us over, you really don't know a thing about us," Chretien wrote in the article. "We may look easy-going, mild-mannered. But make no mistake, we have spine and toughness." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US imports approximately 60 per cent of its crude oil from Canada, which is also the top export destination for 36 US states. Nearly USD 2.7 billion worth of goods and services cross the border each day.

Canadian officials have been talking to incoming Trump administration officials about increasing border security in an effort to avoid a sweeping 25 per cent tariff that Trump has threatened to impose on all Canadian products.