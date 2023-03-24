‘Given grass, insects to eat,' survivors narrate horrific tales of North Korean prison3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:28 PM IST
One survivor was allegedly forced to undergo an abortion when heavily pregnant, while another suffered from severe malnutrition, losing 45 kilograms in a month and resorting to eating cockroaches and rodents
The situation in North Korean prisons and detention facilities has long been a source of concern for human rights organizations. Recently, a report has been that highlights a blatant disregard for human rights and dignity inside the jail that includes extrajudicial executions, rape, forced abortions, jail without trial, torture, starvation rations that leave prisoners so hungry some turn to eating insects.
