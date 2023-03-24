The highlighted cases involve three people imprisoned for attempting to cross the border, a punishable offense in the country. One of them was allegedly forced to undergo an abortion when heavily pregnant, while another suffered from severe malnutrition, losing 45 kilograms (99 pounds) in a month and resorting to eating cockroaches and rodents. The third individual was reportedly subjected to stress positions for up to 17 hours a day for 30 days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}