With the governments and central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies, the wealth of top billionaires dropped by over $60 billion in past 6 months, reported Bloomberg Billionaires Index on 1 July.

Looking at the data, compiled by Bloomberg, people may think Tesla founder Elon Musk has lost the highest portion of his fortune. However, Canadian business man Changpeng Zhao lost $79.8 billion on YTD (year to date) basis.

Following him, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg lost $65.5 billion, Amazon's Jeff Bezos wealth plunged by $62.7 billion and Tesla founder Elon Musk's wealth shrunk $60 billion, says the index.

Shockingly most of the billionaires who lost their wealth in billion dollars belong to the technology sector, followed by consumer and then others.

Here is the list of top 10 biggest losers:

Name Total Net Worth (In US$) Last Change (In US$) Year to Date (YTD) change (In US$) Country Changpeng Zhao 16 Billion -956 Million -79.8 Billion Canada Mark Zuckerberg 60 Billion -943 Million -65.5 Billion USA Jeff Bezos 130 Billion -2.7 Billion -62.7 Billion USA Elon Musk 208 Billion -2.8 Billion -61.8 Billion USA Bernard Arnault 129 Billion -571 Million -49.3 Billion France MacKenzie Scott 25.5 Billion -794 Million -30.8 Billion USA Larry Page 99.4 Billion -2.19 Billion -29 Billion USA Sergey Brin 95.3 Billion -2.11 Billion -28.3 Billion USA Francoise Bettencourt Meyers 69.2 Billion +6.8 Million -24.4 Billion France Bill Gates 115 Billion -540 Million -23.3 Billion USA

Meanwhile, there were others whose wealth jumped in millions and billions. Topping the list is India's industrialist Gautam Adani whose wealth increased by $22.1 billion. Following him, Switzerland's Guillame Pausaz added $11.7 billion in his name.

Here is the list of top 10 gainers:

Name Total Net Worth (In US$) Last Change (In US$) Year to Date (YTD) Change Country Gautam Adani 98.6 Billion +1.14 Billion +22.1 Billion India Guillaume Pausaz 19.1 Billion 0 +11.7 Billion Switzerland Alain Wertheimer 44.4 Billion -638 Million +11.5 Billion France Ken Griffin 44.4 Billion -638 Million +11.5 Billion France Gianluigi Aponte 28.9 Billion -42.4 Million +7.63 Billion Switzerland Charles Koch 17.2 Billion -126 Million +6.86 Billion USA Julia Flesher Koch and family 68.0 Billion -576 Million +6.76 Billion USA Harold Hamm 20 Billion -294 Million +6.28 Billion USA Vyacheslav Kantor 15.2 Billion -957 Million +6.2 Billion Russian Federation Giovanni Ferrero and family 40.5 Billion -247 Million +4.64 Billion Italy