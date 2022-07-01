Most of the billionaires who lost their wealth in billion dollars belong to the technology sector, followed by consumer and then others. Check the top 10 list here.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the governments and central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies, the wealth of top billionaires dropped by over $60 billion in past 6 months, reported Bloomberg Billionaires Index on 1 July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the governments and central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies, the wealth of top billionaires dropped by over $60 billion in past 6 months, reported Bloomberg Billionaires Index on 1 July.
Looking at the data, compiled by Bloomberg, people may think Tesla founder Elon Musk has lost the highest portion of his fortune. However, Canadian business man Changpeng Zhao lost $79.8 billion on YTD (year to date) basis.
Looking at the data, compiled by Bloomberg, people may think Tesla founder Elon Musk has lost the highest portion of his fortune. However, Canadian business man Changpeng Zhao lost $79.8 billion on YTD (year to date) basis.
Following him, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg lost $65.5 billion, Amazon's Jeff Bezos wealth plunged by $62.7 billion and Tesla founder Elon Musk's wealth shrunk $60 billion, says the index.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following him, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg lost $65.5 billion, Amazon's Jeff Bezos wealth plunged by $62.7 billion and Tesla founder Elon Musk's wealth shrunk $60 billion, says the index.
Shockingly most of the billionaires who lost their wealth in billion dollars belong to the technology sector, followed by consumer and then others.
Shockingly most of the billionaires who lost their wealth in billion dollars belong to the technology sector, followed by consumer and then others.
Here is the list of top 10 biggest losers:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here is the list of top 10 biggest losers:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Name
Total Net Worth (In US$)
Last Change (In US$)
Year to Date (YTD) change (In US$)
Country
Changpeng Zhao
16 Billion
-956 Million
-79.8 Billion
Canada
Mark Zuckerberg
60 Billion
-943 Million
-65.5 Billion
USA
Jeff Bezos
130 Billion
-2.7 Billion
-62.7 Billion
USA
Elon Musk
208 Billion
-2.8 Billion
-61.8 Billion
USA
Bernard Arnault
129 Billion
-571 Million
-49.3 Billion
France
MacKenzie Scott
25.5 Billion
-794 Million
-30.8 Billion
USA
Larry Page
99.4 Billion
-2.19 Billion
-29 Billion
USA
Sergey Brin
95.3 Billion
-2.11 Billion
-28.3 Billion
USA
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
69.2 Billion
+6.8 Million
-24.4 Billion
France
Bill Gates
115 Billion
-540 Million
-23.3 Billion
USA
Name
Total Net Worth (In US$)
Last Change (In US$)
Year to Date (YTD) change (In US$)
Country
Changpeng Zhao
16 Billion
-956 Million
-79.8 Billion
Canada
Mark Zuckerberg
60 Billion
-943 Million
-65.5 Billion
USA
Jeff Bezos
130 Billion
-2.7 Billion
-62.7 Billion
USA
Elon Musk
208 Billion
-2.8 Billion
-61.8 Billion
USA
Bernard Arnault
129 Billion
-571 Million
-49.3 Billion
France
MacKenzie Scott
25.5 Billion
-794 Million
-30.8 Billion
USA
Larry Page
99.4 Billion
-2.19 Billion
-29 Billion
USA
Sergey Brin
95.3 Billion
-2.11 Billion
-28.3 Billion
USA
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
69.2 Billion
+6.8 Million
-24.4 Billion
France
Bill Gates
115 Billion
-540 Million
-23.3 Billion
USA
Meanwhile, there were others whose wealth jumped in millions and billions. Topping the list is India's industrialist Gautam Adani whose wealth increased by $22.1 billion. Following him, Switzerland's Guillame Pausaz added $11.7 billion in his name.
Meanwhile, there were others whose wealth jumped in millions and billions. Topping the list is India's industrialist Gautam Adani whose wealth increased by $22.1 billion. Following him, Switzerland's Guillame Pausaz added $11.7 billion in his name.