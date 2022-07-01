Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Global billionaires lose $1.4 trillions in first half of 2022, check top 10 losers

Global billionaires lose $1.4 trillions in first half of 2022, check top 10 losers

US dollar | Representative Image 
1 min read . 10:43 PM ISTLivemint

  • Most of the billionaires who lost their wealth in billion dollars belong to the technology sector, followed by consumer and then others. Check the top 10 list here. 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the governments and central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies, the wealth of top billionaires dropped by over $60 billion in past 6 months, reported Bloomberg Billionaires Index on 1 July.

With the governments and central banks unleashed unprecedented stimulus measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, juicing the value of everything from tech companies to cryptocurrencies, the wealth of top billionaires dropped by over $60 billion in past 6 months, reported Bloomberg Billionaires Index on 1 July.

Looking at the data, compiled by Bloomberg, people may think Tesla founder Elon Musk has lost the highest portion of his fortune. However, Canadian business man Changpeng Zhao lost $79.8 billion on YTD (year to date) basis.

Looking at the data, compiled by Bloomberg, people may think Tesla founder Elon Musk has lost the highest portion of his fortune. However, Canadian business man Changpeng Zhao lost $79.8 billion on YTD (year to date) basis.

Following him, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg lost $65.5 billion, Amazon's Jeff Bezos wealth plunged by $62.7 billion and Tesla founder Elon Musk's wealth shrunk $60 billion, says the index.

Following him, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg lost $65.5 billion, Amazon's Jeff Bezos wealth plunged by $62.7 billion and Tesla founder Elon Musk's wealth shrunk $60 billion, says the index.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg lose $60 billions in 6 months of 2022: Report

ALSO READ: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg lose $60 billions in 6 months of 2022: Report

Shockingly most of the billionaires who lost their wealth in billion dollars belong to the technology sector, followed by consumer and then others.

Shockingly most of the billionaires who lost their wealth in billion dollars belong to the technology sector, followed by consumer and then others.

Here is the list of top 10 biggest losers:

Here is the list of top 10 biggest losers:

Name Total Net Worth (In US$)Last Change (In US$)Year to Date (YTD) change (In US$)Country
Changpeng Zhao 16 Billion-956 Million-79.8 BillionCanada
Mark Zuckerberg 60 Billion-943 Million-65.5 BillionUSA 
Jeff Bezos 130 Billion-2.7 Billion-62.7 BillionUSA 
Elon Musk 208 Billion-2.8 Billion-61.8 BillionUSA 
Bernard Arnault129 Billion-571 Million-49.3 BillionFrance
MacKenzie Scott25.5 Billion-794 Million-30.8 BillionUSA 
Larry Page 99.4 Billion-2.19 Billion-29 BillionUSA
Sergey Brin95.3 Billion-2.11 Billion-28.3 BillionUSA 
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers69.2 Billion+6.8 Million-24.4 BillionFrance
Bill Gates115 Billion-540 Million-23.3 BillionUSA
Name Total Net Worth (In US$)Last Change (In US$)Year to Date (YTD) change (In US$)Country
Changpeng Zhao 16 Billion-956 Million-79.8 BillionCanada
Mark Zuckerberg 60 Billion-943 Million-65.5 BillionUSA 
Jeff Bezos 130 Billion-2.7 Billion-62.7 BillionUSA 
Elon Musk 208 Billion-2.8 Billion-61.8 BillionUSA 
Bernard Arnault129 Billion-571 Million-49.3 BillionFrance
MacKenzie Scott25.5 Billion-794 Million-30.8 BillionUSA 
Larry Page 99.4 Billion-2.19 Billion-29 BillionUSA
Sergey Brin95.3 Billion-2.11 Billion-28.3 BillionUSA 
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers69.2 Billion+6.8 Million-24.4 BillionFrance
Bill Gates115 Billion-540 Million-23.3 BillionUSA

Meanwhile, there were others whose wealth jumped in millions and billions. Topping the list is India's industrialist Gautam Adani whose wealth increased by $22.1 billion. Following him, Switzerland's Guillame Pausaz added $11.7 billion in his name.

Meanwhile, there were others whose wealth jumped in millions and billions. Topping the list is India's industrialist Gautam Adani whose wealth increased by $22.1 billion. Following him, Switzerland's Guillame Pausaz added $11.7 billion in his name.

Here is the list of top 10 gainers:

Here is the list of top 10 gainers:

NameTotal Net Worth (In US$)Last Change (In US$)Year to Date (YTD) Change Country
Gautam Adani 98.6 Billion+1.14 Billion+22.1 Billion India 
Guillaume Pausaz19.1 Billion +11.7 Billion Switzerland
Alain Wertheimer44.4 Billion -638 Million+11.5 BillionFrance
Ken Griffin 44.4 Billion-638 Million+11.5 BillionFrance
Gianluigi Aponte28.9 Billion-42.4 Million+7.63 BillionSwitzerland
Charles Koch17.2 Billion-126 Million+6.86 Billion USA
Julia Flesher Koch and family68.0 Billion-576 Million+6.76 Billion USA
Harold Hamm20 Billion-294 Million+6.28 BillionUSA
Vyacheslav Kantor15.2 Billion-957 Million+6.2 BillionRussian Federation
Giovanni Ferrero and family40.5 Billion-247 Million+4.64 BillionItaly
NameTotal Net Worth (In US$)Last Change (In US$)Year to Date (YTD) Change Country
Gautam Adani 98.6 Billion+1.14 Billion+22.1 Billion India 
Guillaume Pausaz19.1 Billion +11.7 Billion Switzerland
Alain Wertheimer44.4 Billion -638 Million+11.5 BillionFrance
Ken Griffin 44.4 Billion-638 Million+11.5 BillionFrance
Gianluigi Aponte28.9 Billion-42.4 Million+7.63 BillionSwitzerland
Charles Koch17.2 Billion-126 Million+6.86 Billion USA
Julia Flesher Koch and family68.0 Billion-576 Million+6.76 Billion USA
Harold Hamm20 Billion-294 Million+6.28 BillionUSA
Vyacheslav Kantor15.2 Billion-957 Million+6.2 BillionRussian Federation
Giovanni Ferrero and family40.5 Billion-247 Million+4.64 BillionItaly