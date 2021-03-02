OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Global carbon emissions rising again after a 5.8% fall in 2020: IEA
The rebound in global carbon emissions towards the end of last year is a stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide, according to Fatih Birol, IEA executive director (Bloomberg)
Global carbon emissions rising again after a 5.8% fall in 2020: IEA

2 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 03:19 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, was the only country that experienced an increase in emissions last year
  • In India, the world's third biggest emitter, emissions rose above 2019 levels from last September as economic activity increased on the back of easing lockdowns

Global carbon dioxide emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020 as the covid-19 pandemic brought economies to a standstill but rebounded in December 2020 and are on course to rise further, said the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday.

This was the largest annual drop in global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions since World War-II, said IEA, adding that this must serve as a stark warning to policymakers.

"The rebound in global carbon emissions towards the end of last year is a stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide," said Fatih Birol, IEA executive director.

China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, was the only country that experienced an increase in emissions last year; it rose 0.8%, or 75 million tonnes, from 2019 levels, IEA said.

In India, the world's third biggest emitter, emissions rose above 2019 levels from last September as economic activity increased on the back of easing lockdowns.

As travel and economic activity picks up around the world, oil consumption and its emissions are rising again. The record increase in sales of electric vehicles is insufficient to offset the growth in emissions caused by the uptick in road traffic around the world.

"If current expectations for a global economic rebound this year are confirmed, and in the absence of major policy changes in the world's largest economies, global emissions are likely to increase in 2021," Birol added.

Global emissions from the electricity sector dropped by 450 million tonnes in 2020. This resulted partly from lower electricity demand but also from increases in electricity generation by solar photovoltaic and wind.

"For the world to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, notably of limiting global warming to well below 2°C, a decline in electricity sector emissions of around 500 million tonnes would need to occur every single year.

Even greater annual drops in emissions from electricity generation would be required to put the world on a path in line with warming of 1.5 °C, the IEA said.

