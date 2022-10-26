Global climate efforts ‘insufficient’, need more ambitious action: UN Report1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 05:59 PM IST
It noted that the efforts are inadequate to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
New Delhi: A report from UN Climate Change shows that although countries are taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, these efforts are insufficient and more ambitious actions need to be taken for effective results.