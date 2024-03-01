Global CO2 emissions hit record high in 2023, IEA says
SummaryDeclines in Europe and the U.S. were offset by increases in China and India.
Global carbon-dioxide emissions reached a record high last year as extreme droughts hampered hydrocarbon production across large economies, leading to a substantial increase in fossil fuel use, according to the International Energy Agency.
