Global coronavirus infections surpass 14 million: WHO

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2020, 05:33 AM IST ANI

  • On Sunday, the global total of COVID-19 cases grew to 14,043,176
  • The death count stands at 597,583 people, as per the WHO

Moscow: The coronavirus infections globally has increased by 166,735 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases above 14 million on Sunday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Saturday's total was a record of some 259,000 cases.

On Sunday, the global total of COVID-19 cases grew to 14,043,176.

The death count stands at 597,583 people, with 4,496 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, as per the WHO dashboard.

The Americas are leading with 7,376,748 cases.

WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

