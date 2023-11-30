Global cost-of-living crisis continues as prices rise; Singapore, Zurich on top: EIU
On average, prices have risen by 7.4% year on year in local currency terms for over 200 commonly used goods and services, a drop from the record 8.1% increase last year but still significantly higher than the trend in 2017-2021, it said in a report.
Singapore and Zurich tied for the world's most expensive city this year, followed by Geneva, New York and Hong Kong, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said on Thursday as it cautioned that the global cost-of-living crisis was not yet over.
