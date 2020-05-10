At the time of writing, the tally stood at 4,069,313 with 2, 78, 503 deaths. On a positive note close to 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus.

Out of all the countries affected, US has been worst affected with 1.3 million cases which have resulted in approximately 80,000 deaths.

Europe has been badly affected as with a number of countries bearing the brunt of pandemic and resulting in number of deaths. United Kingdom and Italy have seen over 30,000 deaths each, while Spain and France have clocked over 25,000 deaths. The good news from their point of view is that it seems the number of infections has slowed and over the last seven to 10 days the number of deaths per day has decreased quite a bit. Although most of the countries remian in lockdown steps across the continent have been taken where relaxation has been provided in terms of what one can or cannot do during the lockdown.

In India, presently there have been a total of 62, 769 cases which has resulted in over 2,000 deaths. Maharashtra has been the worst affected Indian state with over 20,000 cases. The state reported over 1,100 new cases and 48 deaths over the last 24 hours. Other states faring poorly in India are Gujarat and Delhi, with both having over 6,000 cases.

