Global Covid-19 tally rises by record 3.6 million in week: WHO

Global Covid-19 tally rises by record 3.6 million in week: WHO1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 01:10 PM IST
- As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.7 million cases, which is 8 per cent more compared to the previous week
- The death toll rose by over 54,000 over the same period
Geneva: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by a record 3.6 million globally last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.7 million cases, which is 8 per cent more compared to the previous week.
The death toll rose by over 54,000 over the same period.
The previous all-time high of over 3.3 million infections was recorded in the week from October 26 to November 1.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×