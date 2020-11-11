Global Covid-19 tally rises by record 3.6 million in week: WHO

Geneva: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by a record 3.6 million globally last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.7 million cases, which is 8 per cent more compared to the previous week.

The death toll rose by over 54,000 over the same period.

The previous all-time high of over 3.3 million infections was recorded in the week from October 26 to November 1.

