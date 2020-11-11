Home >News >World >Global Covid-19 tally rises by record 3.6 million in week: WHO
The previous all-time high of over 3.3 million infections was recorded in the week from October 26 to November 1. (REUTERS)
Global Covid-19 tally rises by record 3.6 million in week: WHO

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 01:10 PM IST ANI

  • As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.7 million cases, which is 8 per cent more compared to the previous week
  • The death toll rose by over 54,000 over the same period

Geneva: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by a record 3.6 million globally last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.7 million cases, which is 8 per cent more compared to the previous week.

The death toll rose by over 54,000 over the same period.

The previous all-time high of over 3.3 million infections was recorded in the week from October 26 to November 1.

