Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Global Covid-19 tally rises by record 3.6 million in week: WHO
The previous all-time high of over 3.3 million infections was recorded in the week from October 26 to November 1.

Global Covid-19 tally rises by record 3.6 million in week: WHO

1 min read . 01:10 PM IST ANI

  • As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.7 million cases, which is 8 per cent more compared to the previous week
  • The death toll rose by over 54,000 over the same period

Geneva: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by a record 3.6 million globally last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Geneva: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed by a record 3.6 million globally last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.7 million cases, which is 8 per cent more compared to the previous week.

As of November 8, the global tally totaled over 49.7 million cases, which is 8 per cent more compared to the previous week.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The death toll rose by over 54,000 over the same period.

The previous all-time high of over 3.3 million infections was recorded in the week from October 26 to November 1.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.