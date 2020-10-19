Global Covid-19 update: Cases top 40 million as Europe readies new curbs

China’s eastern port city of Qingdao said over the weekend it conducted 10.9 million coronavirus tests in five days, managing to test its entire population after a cluster of 13 infections surfaced. All of the tests came out negative.It’s another demonstration of China’s ambitious approach in mass testing whenever infections are reported. Qingdao’s campaign was completed roughly three times faster than a similar experiment by Wuhan in May. The Chinese cities have adopted a batch testing method that enables as many as 10 samples to be assessed simultaneously. The strategy is rarely used in western countries, and has been questioned by experts over its credibility and accuracy.